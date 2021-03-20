FPCCI asks govt to ensure facilities in new dry port

PESHAWAR: Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has asked the government to ensure facilities in the newly established dry port at Azakhel in Nowshera district.

In a statement, FPCCI vice-president Muhammad Zahid Shah said that the dry port was shifted from Peshawar cantonment to Nowshera where the premises now lack staff and a proper laboratory.

He said that the containers could not be cleared even in 10 days, thus causing additional expenditures in terms of detention charges on the trader community while some items get spoiled in the process.

He said the lack of facilities also affected Pak-Afghan transit trade as well as the imports and exports. He said the industries would also get affected if they do not get raw material on time.