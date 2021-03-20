Rs1b pension bill termed among UoP financial problems

PESHAWAR: A consultative meeting on educational, financial and administrative reforms in the University of Peshawar (UoP) was held in Peshawar on Friday.

Chairman, Higher Education Commission, Tariq Banuri, especially participated in the meeting which was attended by vice chancellors of different universities.

The meeting discussed various issues and suggestions related to the financial problems of the University of Peshawar.

It may be recalled that last month, the Peshawar High Court had taken note of the financial crisis at the public universities and directed the government and relevant departments to resolve the issue at the earliest.

In this connection, the HEC chairman was asked to draft and submit the proposals about the faculty to support staff ratio, per student cost, students/parents awareness, the use of technology to minimize the human resource cost, the conversion of medical allowance to medical insurance, and expenditure within the available resources at the earliest.

On this occasion, UoP Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees said that the most important issue being faced by the university is the pension liability of the retired employees, which is one billion rupees a year.

Dr Idrees demanded the government that either the government should take responsibility for paying pension to the retired employees or contribute to the endowment fund to overcome the UoP financial crisis.