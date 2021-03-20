HEC official lauds KMU’s QEC

PESHAWAR: Managing Director Quality Assurance Agency of the Higher Education Commission Dr Nadia Tahir has awarded shield to Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of Khyber Medical University on their excellent performance for year 2018-19.

A press release says the award was received by Syeda Asiyah Bukhari, director QEC, and Sahir Atiq, deputy director QEC of Khyber Medical University.

Syeda Asiyah Bukhari appreciated the initiative taken by the HEC on behalf of all QECs present in the meeting. She said it would be a motivation for all other QECs of universities to show the best performance and to achieve the targets assigned by HEC.

She said the performance of QEC is directly linked with support of vice-chancellor of a university and his/her priority toward quality assurance makes action tangible.