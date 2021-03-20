Official says efforts on to stabilise prices ahead of Ramazan

MARDAN: Commissioner Mardan division Muntazir Khan on Friday said that special measures were being taken to stabilise prices of food items before the holy month of Ramazan.

Speaking at the Meet the Press programme at Mardan Press Club on Friday, he said authorities would set up Sasta Bazaars before the holy month while action would be taken against hoarders.

He also said that the role played by the journalists of Mardan in highlighting the issues of the people, particularly in the coronavirus pandemic, is commendable.

The commissioner said he wanted to bring positive change in various departments of the division. He said journalists are the ears and eyes of society as they highlight various issues.

He said that he has established dispute resolution committees on union council level to resolve land disputes on local level.

He said he had also directed the officials of Zakat and Ushr department to prepare a list of deserving people and divide them in category A, B and C so that more deserving people could be helped.

He said a campaign against encroachments would be started soon after filing a list of state land occupied by people.