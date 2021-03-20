Work on access roads to tourist sites in progress

PESHAWAR: The KP government has prepared a project for the construction of an access road to the historic tourist site of the southern region, Sheikh Badin, and PC-1 of the same has also been approved from the relevant forum.

It was told in a meeting convened to review the progress on various projects of tourism, health and education departments with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair, said an official handout.

The PC-1 for the upgradation and rehabilitation of 24 kilometre long Thandiani road in Abbottabad and Mankyal road in Swat had also been approved by Provincial Working Development Party (PDWP).

The meeting was informed that work on a number of access roads to tourist sites in different districts of the province was in progress.

It was informed that cost estimation and designing of other three approach roads had also been completed including 40 kilometer long Kalam-Kumrat road district Swat, 52 Km long Patrak Kumrat Tori Oba Road and 16 Kilometer Thal Jahaz Banda Road in Upper Dir.

The establishment of Rescue 1122 stations at five different tourist sites of the province was in progress whereas 73 camping pods have been established so far in the different tourist areas of the province.

About the projects of the health sector, it was told that PC-1 for the strengthening of all Basic Health Units (BHUs), rehabilitation of all Rural Health Centres ( RHCs) and conversion of 200 BHUs and 50 RHCs into 24/7 health care centres had been approved by Provincial Development Working Party.

It was added that seven different hospitals in newly merged districts had been selected for outsourcing in order to provide better health care facilities to people at the local level.

The officials said that a total of 490 schools in different districts of the province have been identified for launching a second shift, adding classes would commence in the selected schools by the next academic year.