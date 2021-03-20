HEC sees unnecessary expenditure, unjustified recruitment in KP varsities

PESHAWAR: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) said on Friday the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa public sector universities had become the most expensive in the country due to an increase in unnecessary expenditure and unjustified recruitment.

This was stated during a meeting on the issues faced by the public sector universities in KP chaired by Governor Shah Farman here at the Governor’s House, an official handout said.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Higher Education Kamran Bangash and Higher Education Commission Chairman Tariq Banuri discussed various issues and suggestions related to the quality of education and administrative and financial issues faced by the public sector universities.

Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology Chairman, Dr Atta-ur-Rehman and secretaries of Education Departments of federal government, Punjab and KP also attended the meeting and briefed it about the affairs of the public sector universities.

The participants discussed the overall procedure for appointment of vice-chancellors, including qualification, criteria and the role of the Search and Scrutiny Committee besides the overall performance of the vice-chancellors appointed so far.

They agreed to control the recruitment of non-teaching staff in public sector universities as per the settled mechanism.

The participants discussed the external audits of public sector universities and measures to improve financial affairs.

The governor said the Search and Scrutiny Committee needed to review its procedure for selection and shortlisting of candidates for vice-chancellor’s positions keeping in view the fact that it is a totally administrative post.

He said that the posts of registrar, controller, provost and treasurer should be filled by professionals instead of teachers.

Governor Shah Farman said there should be a role model act to run the affairs of the universities in the best possible way. He argued that educational institutions were not meant for minting money.