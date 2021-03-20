Opposition conditionally agrees to negotiate on legal reforms

ISLAMABAD: The opposition is prepared to initiate a dialogue with the government regarding legal reforms package, including electoral reforms, set of constitutional amendments and the NAB’s law but the leader of house would have to engage the opposition as per the parliamentary practice.

The sources told ‘The News’ on Friday that the members of the government consultative committee have approached the opposition leadership for talks, but they have declined to oblige them. The opposition said the government party has deceived the opposition by making foul cry about the nature of discussions. The sources said in one of such sittings of the committee in the previous year, the government had asked the opposition member Senator Farook H Naek to put up proposals for reforming the NAB’s law as the question was under discussion and a presidential ordinance for the same had already lapsed.

The sources said the ordinance was pertaining to the NAB reforms, while the foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, instead of discussing the issue further, came on the floor with the amendment papers and declared them as so-called NRO. The foreign minister had allegedly been shouting at the opposition for demanding an NRO through the amendments. Incidentally, the meeting, where the discussion was taking place, was the residence of the speaker in Islamabad but the speaker had not commented on the situation.

The sources said the experience of the opposition compelled it not to enter into any dialogue with the government through officially sponsored committees. The sources revealed that the opposition has conveyed the message to the government that now the dialogue could only be possible through approaching the leader of the opposition by the prime minister. The opposition has also made it clear to the government’s negotiators that in the presence of foul-mouthing by the government side about the opposition leadership, the dialogue were not possible even by approaching leader of the opposition.