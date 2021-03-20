China cooperation key reason behind Pak rupee rise

BEIJING: China’s steady financial cooperation is one of key reasons behind rise of Pakistan currency “rupee” in the region, according to an article carried by Gwadar Pro on Friday.

It says, Pakistani currency has recovered 12 rupees against dollar. The development is helping increase export bill by reducing burden on import bill leading to give strength to the overall economy. Rupee has ascended to its highest level of 155.74 against dollar in one year that is considered a remarkable upturn.

Alarmingly, in the past, Pakistani rupee touched 167.7 against dollar vindicating spiraling depreciation of rupee. However it regained its lost strength when rupee hovered to 155.74 against dollar, making a difference of 11 rupee despite the economic tumble due to COVID-19 pandemic. Pakistan currency has breathed well on the back of consistent China’s FDI inflow, Pakistan’s rising exports to China, unshaken financial assistance in CPEC projects and Chinese investors’ avidity in Pakistan’s market that injected a new life to Pakistan’s economy allowing recovery of rupee.