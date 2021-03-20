NAB recovered, deposited Rs. 714b in exchequer

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman National Accountability Bureau, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said that NAB is determined to achieve the goal of corruption free Pakistan. “The NAB’s officers are working hard for fulfilling their national duty to eradicate corruption,” he said in a statement on Friday.

The Chairman NAB said an Anti-Money Laundering Cell has been set up at the headquarters while special cells have been set up at the NAB regional headquarters and bureaus to address the complaints of the business community. He said NAB respects business community which is playing a vital role in progress and prosperity of the country. “The NAB has no affiliation with any political party group or individual as it belongs only to the state of Pakistan,” he said. Since its inception, the bureau has deposited Rs. 714 billion in the national exchequer. “The conviction ratio in NAB cases is 68.8%, which is an excellent achievement as compared to other anti-corruption agencies,” he said.

Iqbal said that NAB believes in a corruption free Pakistan. “The performance of NAB has been appreciated by national and international reputable organizations like Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, PILDAT and Mashal Pakistan,” he said. Iqbal said that NAB is the focal institute of UN Anti-Corruption Convention, which is honor for Pakistan. NAB is the chairman of Saarc Anti-Corruption Forum which is a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB’s efforts. “It is role model for Saarc countries due to its awareness, prevention and enforcement policy,” he said.

Iqbal said Pakistan has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with China to enhance cooperation and oversee transparency in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in Pakistan. He asked the officers to double their efforts to bring the corrupt and the delinquent to justice and collect the money looted from them by the innocent Pakistanis and deposit it in the national treasury so that the country can move on the path of development and prosperity and development projects can be carried out. The Chairman said the NAB had devised a combined investigation team (CIT) comprising two investigation officers, one legal consultant and one financial expert. He said the CIT works under the supervision of director, additional director and case officers.

He said the strategy of CIT was lending quality with the establishment of the state of the art forensic science laboratory in Islamabad to further improve the standards of inquiries and investigations. He said the laboratory provided various services like digital forensic, question documents and finger prints. The Chairman said the NAB has set up its own Pakistan Training and Research Academy in which special training is being imparted to Investigation Officers and Prosecutors as per modern requirements to deal with white collar crimes and money laundering cases. The Chairman NAB directed all regional bureaus to respect those who come to them as the NAB is a human friendly organisation.