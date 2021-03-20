Dr Sheharyar’s son Dr Mubeen dies while swimming in sea

LAHORE: Dr Mubeen A Shaikh, the son of Dr Sheharyar of Doctors’ Hospital, Lahore, has died while swimming in the sea in the USA, accidentally.

The deceased has been living in the US for the last 20 years. Along with his friends and family members, he was enjoying a holiday in the Caribbean.

During swimming in the sea, a wave swept him away, along with his son. Others swimming there saved the life of Dr Mubeen’s son, but could not save his life.

Dr Mubeen had gone to the Caribbean seashores in a private jet from Houston. Family sources said the body would be brought to Pakistan in two days.