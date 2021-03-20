BJP has sown seeds of hatred in India: EU HR chief

BRUSSELS: The European Union must talk about human rights in India before establishing broader economic ties with India in the form of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), says Marie Arena, the chairperson of the EU Parliament's committee on human rights.

She was briefing a joint meeting of the European Parliament Commission and the European External Action Service. She sharply criticised India's human rights record.

Arena said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has sown the seeds of hatred in a multicultural society and arrested opponents on a large scale.

Arena also took to Twitter to highlight the human rights violations, saying that situation is deteriorating in India. "Freedom-killing laws are passed to limit the work of civil society and to exclude minorities from Indian society," she wrote.

"The EU must demand that India respect its human rights obligations, which must be a precondition for any strengthening of economic relations, but also the release of prisoners of conscience, defenders as well as the cancellation freedom-killing laws," she said.

"India must release all political prisoners and respect basic human rights," she said, adding that there should be a local human rights dialogue at the EU-India Summit in Porto, Portugal in May, which is an integral part of last year's Strategic Partnership Agreement.

FTA's terms include human rights and the United Nations has published two reports on human rights violations in Kashmir. Amnesty International and other organisations have reiterated their demands for the protection of minorities in India. All these questions must be answered before the May summit in Portugal, Arena said.