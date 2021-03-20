Corona positivity rate climbs to 8.05pc in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The positivity rate of coronavirus cases spiked up to 8.05% in the federal capital on Wednesday.

According to the district health officer, about 443 cases were reported in Islamabad as of today – which is the highest number of coronavirus cases reported in a day this year.

In the last 24 hours, about 5,260 coronavirus tests were conducted in Islamabad out of which 443 came back positive.

Given the alarming numbers, the health official warned against the imposition of more smart lockdowns in the city.

“More restrictions will be imposed in Islamabad to curb the virus spread. Citizens should strictly follow coronavirus SOPs,” he stressed.

He also said that those in contact with the coronavirus patients are being traced, adding that health experts are closely monitoring the situation.