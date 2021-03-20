PCB expects visa assurance at ICC meeting

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be looking forward to getting Indian visa assurance at International Cricket Council (ICC)’s chief executives meeting at the end of this month.

The PCB has asked ICC to make sure that the Pakistan team get an Indian visa for their participation in T20 World Cup this year. March 30 was set as the deadline to get the assurance from the international cricket body.

Indian news organisations have reported that the Indian board has got assurance from the government in this respect.