Players, officials clear second Covid tests

LAHORE: Pakistan’s T20I and ODI squads and staff members have tested negative for Covid-19, said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday.

The players and staff members went through Covid-19 testing on Thursday for the second time. Their first tests were done at their home towns.

Only Hasan Ali’s second test report is awaited. The right-arm pacer tested positive after PSL 6 was halted.

The Green-shirts are scheduled to play four T20Is and three ODIs in South Africa.

South Africa Tour Schedule

April 2: 1st ODI, SuperSport Park, Pretoria

April 4: 2nd ODI, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

April 7: 3rd ODI, SuperSport Park, Pretoria

April 10: 1st T20I, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

April 12: 2nd T20I, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

April 14: 3rd T20I, SuperSport Park, Pretoria

April 16: 4th T20I, SuperSport Park, Pretoria.