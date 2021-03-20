Players, officials clear second Covid tests

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan’s T20I and ODI squads and staff members have tested negative for Covid-19, said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday.
The players and staff members went through Covid-19 testing on Thursday for the second time. Their first tests were done at their home towns.
Only Hasan Ali’s second test report is awaited. The right-arm pacer tested positive after PSL 6 was halted.
The Green-shirts are scheduled to play four T20Is and three ODIs in South Africa.
South Africa Tour Schedule
April 2: 1st ODI, SuperSport Park, Pretoria
April 4: 2nd ODI, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
April 7: 3rd ODI, SuperSport Park, Pretoria
April 10: 1st T20I, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
April 12: 2nd T20I, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
April 14: 3rd T20I, SuperSport Park, Pretoria
April 16: 4th T20I, SuperSport Park, Pretoria.