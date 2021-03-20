Babar confident to keep winning momentum going against Proteas

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s captain for all formats Babar Azam Friday vowed to carry forward the winning momentum into the important One-Day series against South Africa starting from April 2.

During a virtual media talk, Babar said the forthcoming three-match ODI series was crucial to Pakistan’s chances of directly qualifying for the next World Cup.

“Keeping in view the direct qualification for the World Cup, we want to carry forward winning momentum into the away series against South Africa. Winning the upcoming series will be crucial if we want to directly qualify for the next World Cup.”

Babar reiterated his stance of taking the team to the top three in the world in all the formats.

“To be amongst the top three in the world in the coming years will be our main objective. The ODI series in South Africa and later the Test series in Zimbabwe are important in that perspective.”

Regarding the apparent differences on selection matters with Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim, Babar said it is inappropriate to talk about whatever happened during the meeting.

“I don’t think it is appropriate to talk about the meeting’s matters in public. I had made my point there. I have a team which I will carry forward. We will have to back each other to get the best results.”

Babar added that as a captain, he would be all-powerful to select the best 11 for each match.

“The most suitable combination under the prevailing conditions would be selected for the final eleven of each match.”

The captain, however, refused to answer directly on Imad Wasim’s omission from the touring party. Imad scored 46 not out, 23, 49 not out, 43, 12 and 34 not out during last six One-Day International innings with a healthy average of 69 runs per innings and yet failed to get chief selector’s backing.

“I cannot add anything more into what I have already said,” Babar added.

He also urged the youngsters to garb every opportunity coming their way. “All the youngsters in the touring squad will have to keep in mind that they need to grab every opportunity. They must be determined to earn permanent place in the team.”

As a captain Babar said he had learnt a lot during the last 18 months. “I have learnt many things as a captain. Away series always provide tough challenges to the team especially on the pitches that are different from those in Pakistan. Our pacers and spinners have always won matches for us abroad. Now it is time for the batsmen to come forward and make a difference.”

Regarding criticism on half-fit Sharjeel’s inclusion in the team, Babar said he was included as a T20 player.

“Admitted that his fitness requires a lot of efforts but we feel as a batsman he can turn the tables anytime in T20 matches. Trainers are working on his fitness. Azam Khan and Sohaib Maqsood have also been directed to report to the National Centre of Excellence as we want the trainers to work on their fitness also.”