Pak-Japanese economic dialogue held

Islamabad : The seventh Japan-Pakistan high-level economic policy dialogue was held online on Friday.

Senior deputy minister for foreign affairs of Japan Suzuki Hiroshi and secretary of Pakistani economic affairs ministry Noor Ahmed participated in the exercise, where the ambassadors of both countries and relevant officials were also in attendance.

The Japanese and Pakistani participants exchanged views on the current issues of Pakistani economy, the promotion of investment in Pakistan and bilateral trade, and the possible cooperation in the fields of social, economic and infrastructure development.

Mr. Suzuki said Pakistan was the largest recipient country of Japanese grant aid throughout the world this fiscal year. Japanese ambassador Matsuda Kuninori said it was a great pleasure to have this dialogue today in the difficult situation due to COVID-19 and it proved the strength of cordial relations between our countries.

"The embassy will follow up on the matters we discussed in coordination with Pakistani authorities,” he said.

Pakistan sought Japan’s cooperation for expanding exports to it, while Japan called for a better investment environment in Pakistan to promote Japanese investment. Both sides agreed to hold the next economic policy dialogue in Tokyo if the COVID-19 situation allows.