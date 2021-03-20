Outlaws held

Islamabad: Islamabad police have arrested several outlaws including proclaimed offenders and recovered hashish and weapons from their possession.

Koral police arrested two accused namely Ahsan Messih and Sohail and recovered 225 wine bottles from their possession. Shahzad Town police arrested Zubair Mehmood and recovered 130 gram hashish from him, said a news release issued on Friday.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Farhan Ali and recovered 620 gram hashish from him.

Ramna police arrested accused Noman and recovered 1800 grams of hashish from him.

Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Usman and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.