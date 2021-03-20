735 COVID-19 patients, 11 deaths from twin cities

Rawalpindi : For the first time after June 14 last year, over 730 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in a single day from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district setting a new record for the third-highest number of patients confirmed positive in a day from the region since the outbreak hit Pakistan while at least 11 confirmed patients belonging to the twin cities have lost their lives taking the death toll to 1,219.

Earlier, on June 7 in 2020, as many as 787 new patients were tested positive for the disease from the twin cities in a day while on June 14 last year, 875 patients were reported from the region that is the highest number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 from the region since the advent of coronavirus in Pakistan.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 735 new patients were confirmed positive for COVID-19 from the region after which the number of patients so far confirmed positive from the twin cities has crossed the figure of 64,000.

To date, a total of 64,497 patients have been tested positive from the twin cities which means that every 10th patient so far tested positive from Pakistan belongs to this region of the country and similarly every 12th death being caused by COVID-19 in the country is from this region as out of 13,757 deaths so far reported from Pakistan, 1,219 are from the twin cities.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that the virus claimed five more lives from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from ICT to 536 while six more patients belonging to Rawalpindi district died of the disease taking the death toll from the district to 683.

In the last 24 hours, another 620 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT taking the total number of confirmed patients from the federal capital to 50,096, of which 44,976 patients have so far recovered. On Friday, there were 4,584 active cases of coronavirus illness from ICT.

On the other hand, as many as 115 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 14,401 of which a total of 12,706 patients have achieved a cure. The number of active cases from Rawalpindi district crossed the figure of 1,000 on Friday for the first time in 2021.

There were as many as 1,012 active cases of the illness from the district on Friday that is the highest number of active cases after December 14 last year. On Friday, 78 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 934 were in isolation at their homes.