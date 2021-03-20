US charges Swiss hacker with fraud

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: A Swiss software engineer has been indicted on charges of identity theft, conspiracy and fraud, the US Justice Department said late on Thursday, a week after the same hacker took credit for breaching a security camera startup and exposing surveillance footage.
According to US authorities, 21-year-old Till Kottmann is a "prolific Swiss computer hacker" who alongside co-conspirators has stolen credentials, private records and proprietary information from dozens of companies and government agencies since 2019.