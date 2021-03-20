Pentagon chief visits ‘Quad’ ally India

NEW DELHI: Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin arrived in India on Friday for the first face-to-face meetings between New Delhi and the Biden administration, with shared alarm about China set to figure highly. India is a key US ally in the region and the visit comes hot on the heels of frosty first talks between Secretary of State Antony Blinken with top Chinese officials in Alaska.

Prior to that, Austin and Blinken visited Japan and South Korea, two other important partners in the Asia-Pacific region where China’s growing assertiveness has alarmed its neighbours. The two also attended a virtual summit between leaders of the so-called "Quad", which groups the United States, Australia, Japan and India and is seen as a check on China’s ambitions.