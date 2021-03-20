Seven police officers transferred

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani on Friday issued order of transfer and posting of seven police officers.

SP PTS Sargodha Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi has been transferred and posted as SSP Investigation Lahore against an existing vacancy, SP Internal Accountability Branch, Sargodha Region was transferred and posted as SP PTS Sargodha.

SSP Operations Multan Capt (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider has been transferred and posted to Central Police Office Punjab, Lahore. AIG Operations South Punjab Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah has been transferred and posted as SSP Operations, Multan. SP Special Branch DG Khan Region Jalil Imran Khan was transferred and posted as Chief Traffic Officer Multan.

SP Investigation Jhelum Shazia Sarwar transferred and posted as Additional SP Investigation, Civil Lines Lahore and SP Investigation Mandi Bahauddin Tariq Mahmood has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Headquarters SPU Punjab Lahore.