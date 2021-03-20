Four uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs34.469 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 29th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal. Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes include National Programme for Improvement of Watercourses in Pakistan Phase-II (SMART, DLI-11) at the cost of Rs 28.698 billion, Prime Minister Health Initiative (Revised) at the cost of Rs 2.632 billion, Construction of Mahota Dam (Revised) at the cost of Rs 2.805 billion and Strengthening of Programme Coordination Unit (PCU) under Punjab Green Development Programme (PGDP) in P&D Board, Punjab (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 335.33 million.