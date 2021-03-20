474 traffic violations cases registered in 15 days

LAHORE:Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered 474 cases on traffic laws violations during the last 15 days.

During the period, PHP took action against 228 people for using illegal number plates, prosecuted 17 people for violating the Sound Act and registered cases against 223 people for installing illegal gas cylinders. It seized 72 cartridges, 20 magazines, seven Kalashnikovs, 11 rifles, 34 guns, 129 pistols and 801 bullets by registering cases against 175 persons for illegal possession and display of weapons and confiscated 5,025 litre liquor and 37.251 kg hashish while registering 227 cases of drug and alcohol offenses.

Meanwhile, PHP arrested 144 proclaimed offenders and 15 court absconders while providing assistance to 5,811 commuters during the journey. PHP also recovered 400 kites, united 14 children with their parents. In addition, 248 temporary encroachments were removed.