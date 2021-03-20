close
Sat Mar 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 20, 2021

Dry weather forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
March 20, 2021

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with dry conditions was reported in the City here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They said that a strong westerly wave was likely to approach western and upper parts of the country today (Saturday) and may persist until Tuesday.

They predicted that partly cloudy weather was expected in western and upper districts of the country during day time. However, rain-thunderstorm was expected in northwest Balochistan, upper Sindh, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Pothohar region and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall was recorded at Parachinar and Bannu. Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -06°C while in Lahore, it was 17.8°C and maximum was 32.2°C.

Latest News

More From Lahore