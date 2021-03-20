‘Govt to reconsider decision on marriage halls’ closure

LAHORE:The Punjab government will reconsider the decision of closing restaurants and the marriage halls knowing the importance of the businesses which is the backbone of the economy of the country.

Lahore Division Commissioner Zulfiqar Ali Ghuman said this while addressing to the business community of Punjab at the Lahore region office of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here on Friday.

He said the third wave of coronavirus was very dangerous so the traders were requested to follow the corona-related SOPs.

He said work was underway on new parking plazas. Funds are being provided for repair of streetlights and roads. He said that the FPCCI should identify the roads where there is a lot of traffic so that those roads were repaired immediately and streetlights be installed there. On the occasion, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Ahmad Dogar said the business would improve with the improvement in law and order. A separate motorcycle monitoring force has been formed in the industrial areas. A driving test facility should also be started in Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

Senior vice-president of the FPCCI at its Regional Office in Lahore, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram said that the decision to close the markets at 6pm should be taken back. Restaurants, wedding halls and marquees should also be allowed for indoor celebrations, he said. Model police stations should be set up in the heavily-populated areas and police stations should be upgraded and the number of personnel in industrial estates be increased. Streetlights and roads on Ferozepur Road should be repaired.

The Lahore commissioner and CCPO, on the recommendations of Khawaja Shahzeb Akram and Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem Bhullar, appointed senior officers of both departments as focal persons for the FPCCI. Regional Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem Bhullar said special measures should be taken to remove encroachments.