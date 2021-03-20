close
Sat Mar 20, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 20, 2021

Youth dies while doing stunts on bike

Lahore

LAHORE:A 22-year-old youth died and two other people suffered injuries while performing stunts on their bikes near Mughalpura Underpass on Thursday. The deceased hailed from the Ghaziabad area. Rescuers gave first aid to the injured. The body was removed to morgue. It was reported that the three were performing stunts on their bikes when one of them lost control over the vehicle and dashed into another motorcycle.

