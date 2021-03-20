Man shot dead by brother over minor issue

LAHORE:A 22-year old youth was shot dead by his brother in the Shahdara Town area on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Suleman. The accused had killed the victim after having an exchange of harsh words with the victim over a minor issue. Police removed the body to morgue and registered a murder case on the complaint of the victim’s mother.

recovered dead: A 40-year old man was recovered dead from an open drain on Babu Sabu Road on Friday. The rescuers fished out the body, yet to be identified, and shifted to the mortuary.

Meanwhile, a 58-year old man was recovered dead from Karim Block graveyard in Gulshan Iqbal on Friday. The victim was identified as Wali-ur-Rehman of Balakot. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to morgue.

Biker hit to death: A bike rider was killed by a speeding coaster at Arif Chowk Green Town on Friday. The victim was identified as Aslam of Green Town. The commuters caught the accused driver and handed him over to the police.

Meanwhile, three people died and two others suffered injuries in a collision between a car and a mini truck in the Chuhng area on Thursday. The victims have been identified as Taiyab, Muhammad Ali and Farman. The accident took place due to speeding. The injured, identified as Waqas and Abdullah, were removed to a local hospital where the condition of one of them was stated to be precarious. The bodies were removed to morgue.