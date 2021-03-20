Minister announces ‘Mera School’ programme

LAHORE:Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas on Friday announced adopting a public school programme i.e., “Mera School” programme under which citizens can contribute to improve existing public schools across the province.

At a press conference, flanked by Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Dr Murad Raas said that Schools Department had been receiving a lot of requests from citizens who wanted to contribute to uplift and improve existing public schools. He said the schools would not be handed over to the community under the programme rather individuals would be allowed to provide missing facilities or fulfill any other infrastructural and other needs such as libraries, computers, internet or constructing new classrooms etc.

About the enrolment drive launched on February 01, this year, the minister claimed that 246,000 children had been brought back to schools in 45 days despite COVID-19 related restrictions and added these were all verified as Form-B were also received from these students. He also said of these, over 157,000 were girl students while over 88,000 were boy students. He said the department had set a target of bringing one million children to public schools in one year.

Dr Murad Raas said that for the first time the department collected Form-B of 92 percent of all students enrolled to public schools and added this Form-B record would also be got verified from NADRA in future to know exact data about students enrolled to public schools in Punjab. He added that this would also help the government in its decision making.

He also said that for online registration of private schools, the department had received 50,000 applications and also earned more than Rs33 million as registration fee. He added data about students and teachers at these private schools was also collected and according to statistics, in these 50,000 private schools, some 6.2 million children were enrolled while some 350,000 teachers were serving in these schools.

Answering a question about mother tongue as medium of instruction in Punjab, the minister said that announcements were easy to make but implementation was the real challenge and added discussion in this regard was underway with stakeholders concerned. He said schools in eight districts were being closed because of rising number of COVID-19 cases in these districts and added that the situation would be reviewed at provincial level as well as in the upcoming NCOC meeting to announce any new decision as low-cost private schools had badly suffered because of closures.

Dr Murad said there was no pressure on the government vis-à-vis Single National Curriculum (SNC) and added the same would be implemented for primary classes from August this year. To another question, he said that no student would be promoted to next grade without exams and added that was why the government had allowed schools to continue entrance tests when it recently announced closure in eight districts of Punjab recently. Answering a question, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the PTI government believed in the politics of public service and added politics for personal gains was always rejected as was the case with PDM. She said the SNC was aimed to unite the nation as some families had hijacked the masses by creating social divides. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan defeated people demanding NRO in the first innings and in the second innings his government would work towards economic prosperity and provide relief to the masses by introducing social, health, electoral and other reforms step by step.