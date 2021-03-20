‘Rockets from Syria unacceptable’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s president has condemned an incident in which rockets fired from across the Syrian border landed in the southern Turkish province of Kilis.“Of course the attack on Kilis province was unacceptable," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters following Friday prayers in the metropolis of Istanbul.