Sat Mar 20, 2021
AFP
March 20, 2021

‘Rockets from Syria unacceptable’

World

AFP
March 20, 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s president has condemned an incident in which rockets fired from across the Syrian border landed in the southern Turkish province of Kilis.“Of course the attack on Kilis province was unacceptable," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters following Friday prayers in the metropolis of Istanbul.

