Mozambique risks fuelling insurgency

MAPUTO: The slow response to a humanitarian crisis in Mozambique’s remote north risks fuelling radicalisation and exacerbating the insurgency gripping the region for the last three years, UN officials warned on Friday.

Jihadists, known locally as Al-Shabab and affiliated to the Islamic State group, have wreaked havoc in the gas-rich but deeply impoverished Cabo Delgado province since 2017. The attacks have uprooted at least 670,000 civilians, placing severe pressure on humanitarian aid services.