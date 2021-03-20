close
Sat Mar 20, 2021
March 20, 2021

Atlas Honda Amateur Golf Tournament tomorrow

Sports

March 20, 2021

KARACHI: Atlas Honda Amateur Golf Tournament 2021 will be played on Sunday (tomorrow) here at Arabian Sea Country Club.

One-day 18 holes Strike Play competition has attracted over 75 golfers from various clubs of the city.

Atlas Honda, being an equity partner of the Arabian Sea Country Club Limited, sponsors this tournament annually.

The competition will be held in amateurs, seniors and ladies categories.

The tournament tees off at 10:30 am on shot gun start basis. The competition in all the categories will be held over 18 holes.

