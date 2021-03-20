In the wake of March 23 celebrations, the authorities have installed roadblocks in different parts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. This exercise has created so many problems for a large number of commuters. In case of medical emergencies, patients and their attendants face even more problems. The lives of critically ill patients remain in danger when they get stuck in traffic jams caused by these roadblocks. The relevant authorities should come up with a trouble-free traffic plan to ensure that the traffic keeps moving smoothly.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad