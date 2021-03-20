Disappointed

This refers to the news report ‘Govt’s performance must be judged after five years: PM’ (March 19). Since Imran Khan claims that he came into power after a twenty-two-year-long political struggle, one thinks that he should have been fairly prepared for the position of prime minister. Even after missing nearly most of the targets that he had voluntarily set for himself, he should have been able to set a clear direction after completing more than two and a half years of his five-year term.

Despite his failure to develop a team of competent and experienced persons for senior positions, he should have at least used the expertise of his allies – for example, he could have chosen Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as chief minister of Punjab.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi