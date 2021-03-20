Prices remained under control during martial laws: Shujaat

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan should direct the committee made under the chairmanship of the speaker National Assembly to resolve the core issues of people on a priority basis.

He said people’s fundamental issues, including inflation, unemployment and price hike should be resolved by setting aside the differences, adding that the government should determine the causes of price hike and identify those involved in inflation and unemployment. He said the suggestions to resolve issues like horse-trading and use of money to buy loyalties of politicians should also be put in place. He said that besides opposing the Martial Law, all four Martial Laws could be quoted as exemplary because best arrangements were made even during the first two weeks to resolve problems like price control, inflation, unemployment and a number of other issues, which are appreciated by people even today.

The committee instead of wasting time on focusing political issues during its meetings should present valuable recommendations for redressing the core issues of people besides holding of free and fair elections, the PML-Q president asserted.