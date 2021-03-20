Suspect involved in copâ€™s killing shot dead in encounter

A suspect of police officerâ€™s killing was killed on Friday during an alleged encounter with police in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

According to police, the encounter took place near Perfume Chowk in Gulistan-e-Jauhar within the remits of the Sharea Faisal police station. The killed suspect was identified as Wahid Buksh, alias Fauji Jalbani.

Police said the suspect was involved in various crimes, including the murder of a police officer, attempt to murder and robberies. He allegedly killed a police officer, Rahim Khan, in Gulistan-e-Jauhar in September 2020 while the latter was trying to arrest him and his companions.

The killed suspect mostly used Kalashnikov rifles in criminal activities and had earlier been arrested by police in rural Sindh, police said, adding that the suspectâ€™s house was also demolished by the Larkana police.

Man commits suicide

A man allegedly committed suicide at his house in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Friday. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was identified as 25-year-old Naveed, son of Yousuf.