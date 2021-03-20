PIA told to remove hurdles in payment of compensation to heirs of plane crash victims

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday chaired a meeting regarding the payment of compensation and other related issues facing the legal heirs/family members of the victims of the Karachi plane (PIA8303) of May 22, 2020.

Issues relating to the payment of monetary compensation, the finalisation of the ongoing inquiry and problems confronting the heirs were discussed threadbare.

The chief operating officer of PIA gave a detailed briefing on the compensation given to the families of victims so far, and assured the governor and the heirs of paying all the outstanding amounts of compensation to the remaining families as soon as the legal requirements were completed.

He said that as an insurance company was involved in paying compensation, the submission of succession certificates was necessary for the purpose. The CEO noted that PIA had borne the expenses of the burial of the victims of the air crash, and compensation had also been paid to people whose houses had been destroyed or damaged in the incident. He said: “Compensation has been paid to the owners of 18 homes damaged in the incident, while payments have been due in the case of only four homes whose reconstruction or repair was required owing to some legal formalities.”

The governor mentioned that the PM had issued clear directives that the matter of the payment of compensation be expedited and the bereaved families should be provided with utmost support.

“Precious lives have been lost in the incident. Considerable time has already passed. PIA should remove the impediments and bottlenecks in order to ensure a smooth compensation process, without delaying the matter any further,” he emphasised.

The governor vowed to get the issues resolved and reservations sorted out on a priority basis, and to ensure immediate relief for the aggrieved family members. “A team of lawyers associated with PIA must be constituted immediately so that the succession certificates could be prepared for the remaining families,” he added.