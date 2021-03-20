School principals beaten back as protest enters fourth day

The ongoing sit-in by protesting school headmasters in front of the Sindh Assembly entered the fourth day on Friday.

However, when the demonstrators tried to besiege the Chief Minister House and were about to leave the sit-in venue, police baton-charged them in bid to stop them from advancing.

They protesters, who have passed an IBA Sukkur test and are seeking permanent jobs at a time when the provincial government is filling thousands of vacant positions of teachers, were holding national flags in their hands and chanting slogans against the government when they came face to face with the police.

Protesters said two female teachers suffered serious injuries due to police violence and were taken to hospital for treatment. In a press statement, the headmasters said that two of their colleagues also went missing on Friday.

However, the statement read that some senior lawmakers had agreed to meet their demands. In case our demands were not fulfilled, the headmasters said they would start a hunger strike until death in front of the Sindh Assembly, for which officials of the education department as well as the provincial government would be held responsible.

On Thursday, the protesters held a procession with a symbolic coffin and then a symbolic burial of the coffin in front of the assembly building. However, police officials intervened and stopped the demonstrators.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) local leader Dua Bhutto met with the protesters and assured them that her party would voice their demands inside the House. PTI Hyderabad District President Nazish Fatima also met the protesters and expressed solidarity with them.

Kamran Jaffery, who represents the public school principals in Karachi, lamented that the home department had postponed the pre-interview written test for recruitment to the positions of principals through the Sindh Public Service Commission examination scheduled for March 22.

“The home department has delayed the exam due to the Covid-19 situation,” he said, adding that no progress had been made in the matter of their regularisation, so they would continue their protest.