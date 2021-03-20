Robbers loot Rs2.8m in car showroom heist

Two days after the yearâ€™s first bank heist, two armed robbers looted about Rs2.8 million from a car showroom in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Friday.

Gulistan-e-Jauhar SHO Azam Gopang said police had recorded statements of the car showroom owner, Khadim Hussain, and two other persons who were present at the showroom at the time of the robbery. The CCTV footage of the incident showed two armed men with their faces covered entering the showroom and snatching cash at gunpoint. They later managed to escape the scene.