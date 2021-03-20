Suspects who stabbed man, two sons over parking get interim bail

A sessions court has granted interim bail to a man and his son who allegedly injured three people during a quarrel over a parking dispute in the Pakistan Air Force Falcon Complex earlier in the week.

Ibrahim Durrani and his father Khalid Durrani appeared on Friday before an additional district and sessions judge of District East after obtaining protective bail from the Sindh High Court. Ibrahim has been accused of inflicting stab wounds on his neighbours -- Moazzam Khan and his two sons, Fahad Moazzam and Ata Moazzam -- during a fight at the instigation of his father, Khalid.

The two suspects moved an application in the court, seeking pre-arrest bail on the grounds that they were framed in the case with mala fide intentions, yet they were ready to face the charges.

The judge approved their application on an interim basis against a surety of Rs50,000 for each, and ordered them to join the investigation until the next hearing on April 19 when arguments will be heard on the maintainability of their bail.

The FIR quoted Moazzam, who is the complainant, as saying that over the issue of parking Ibrahim hurled abuses at him and then attacked him with a knife which hit him in the head.

He added that when his sons came out to rescue him, the suspect also attacked them and stabbed Fahad on his ear and Ata on his back. He said that meanwhile, Khalid appeared on the scene and instigated his son to continue to attack them.

Some video clips of the incident have gone viral on social media in which the suspect can be seen attacking the victims. A security guard of the gated housing society is also seen in a video, trying to defuse the tension but in vain.

Speaking to The News, the complainant said that he had to go through a tough procedure to report the incident to the authorities. “There are major flaws in the [criminal justice] system and they worsen when the accused are powerful.”

However, he said, the PAF Faisal Base authorities, who apparently handle the security of the society, helped them a lot and also engaged them with a lawyer for seeking justice from the courts. The suspects could not be contacted for comments.