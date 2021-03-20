Covid-19 claims five more lives, infects 293 others

Covid-19 has claimed five more lives in Sindh during the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 4,478 in the province, the chief minister said on Friday.

With five more deaths, the fatality rate stood at 1.7 per cent, said Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 update report. He added that 10,445 samples were tested, and 293 cases emerged, constituting a 2.8 percent current detection rate.

So far 3,193,200 tests have been conducted in Sindh, and 262,795 people have tested positive for the infectious disease. Of them 96.4 per cent or 253,456 patients have recovered,

including 146 overnight.

The chief minister said that currently, 4,861 patients were under treatment -- 4,559 were in home isolation, seven at isolation centres and 295 at different hospitals. The condition of 269 patients was stated to be critical, including 38 shifted onto ventilators.

Of the 293 new cases, 130 were reported from Karachi: 75 from District East, 23 from District South, 10 from District Malir, eight from District West, and Central and Korangi district seven cases each.

Hyderabad saw 25 new cases, Badin 24, Tando Allahyar 12, Naushero Feroze 10, Khairpur eight, Mirpurkhas and Sujawal seven each, Ghotki, Kashmir and Larkano seven each, Tando Mohammad Khan seven, Jaccobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot and Umarkot four each, Jamshoro and Sukkur three each, Matiari and Nawabshah two each and Sanghar one case.

The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow the standard operating procedures that his government had put in place to check the spread of the coronavirus.