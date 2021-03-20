PTBA demands date extension

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has demanded the tax authorities extend the date for updating taxpayers’ profiles up to June 30, 2021, a statement said on Friday.

Through the Finance Act, 2020, the new Section 114A inserted into the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, making it mandatory for the taxpayers to update their profile by providing necessary information.

The last date to submit the information was December 31, 2020. However, the date for updating the profile was further extended up to March 31, 2021, it added.

The tax bar in a letter to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman said the section had made it compulsory for the taxpayers to update their profile electronically containing various information such as bank account, utilities, etc. “Further, failure to file the prescribed form will also trigger the penal provisions, as well as [the] exclusion of the taxpayer from the ATL list,” it added.

PTBA pointed out that due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 patients and lockdown by the federal and provincial governments, the tax consultants/taxpayers are unable to complete and submit their profiles till March 31, 2021, while around 2.5 million taxpayers across the country are in the same process at the same time, which is not possible in IRIS system. The tax bar urged the FBR chairman to issue necessary directives to the department concerned for providing relief to the taxpayers.

“Further, till such time, the time limit for updating the profile under the provisions of Section 114A of the Ordinance, the date should be extended for 90 days up to June 30, 2021, by using the powers granted under the ordinance,” the tax bar added.