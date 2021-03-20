Gold prices up Rs600/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices rose Rs600/tola to Rs107,200/tola in the local market, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Friday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold raised Rs515 to Rs91,907, it added. In the international market too, bullion rates increased $2 to $1,737/ounce. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,370/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,174.55, it added.