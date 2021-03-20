Hanging by a thread

LAHORE: A fall in the textile exports was always on the cards due to various factors including delayed sales tax refunds, rupee appreciation, yarn shortage, and normalisation of production in the competing economies.

Pakistan was the first major textile country that opened its industry after Covid-19. Its value-added sector was rewarded with orders from those renowned brands that earlier outsourced their orders to Bangladesh, Vietnam and India. As these economies recovered from the Covid-19 shock the textile buyers reverted to their trusted suppliers.

They continued placing orders with Pakistan as well but the quantities kept dwindling. They have in fact retained some top quality manufacturers in Pakistan, while moving away from mediocre suppliers. Earlier the value-added export orders landed at the doorstep of Pakistani exporters. Now they will have to make efforts as they would be competing with the suppliers of competing economies.

When the going was good for the exporters the government also facilitated them with fast sales tax refunds. However the early efficiency of the refund system has been replaced with the past lethargic attitude of the state machinery. The exporters are now facing liquidity problems due to held-up refunds.

Their capability to execute timely orders has also been compromised.

There is no clarity on the supply of gas to the captive power units of the textile sector. The matter is in the court and could be decided either way. If captive power producers are denied subsidised gas the impact of textile exports would be negative. Electricity is surplus but the fluctuations in supplies are still out of control. The sensitive electronic equipment needs stable supplies the exporters ensure through their own generation.

The availability of yarn has now become a major issue. There is an acute shortage of cotton in the country. Cotton production is down by around 34 percent to 5.64 million bales till March 15 compared to 8.57 million bales in the same period last year due to monsoon rains and pest attacks. Farmers are avoiding sowing cotton as it has lost its charm owing to repeated crop losses. Its rates have gone higher.

The government ministers are saying cotton growers need to be given relief in the form of cotton-specific subsidies; however they have not given a timeline for it.

The prices of polyester fibre have exceeded that of cotton. The industry is demanding withdrawal of anti-dumping duties of polyester fibre that would lower the prices by 7-9 percent. Domestic producers fix the polyester rates a shade lower than the cost of imported fibre after payment of anti-dumping duties.

To make the matters worse the rupee continues to appreciate against the dollar. From an average of Rs164 six months back the dollar is currently trading at a little above Rs155.

This has also resulted in lower payments to the exporters on exports made at higher dollar value. Going forward they have to adjust to the new rupee-dollar parity at a time when buyers are demanding discounts after opening of competing economies.

Another worrisome aspect is that the inflation is on the rise despite appreciation of rupee. It increases the cost of local inputs. The minimum wages have not been increased in the last three years. Expected increase in minimum wage in the new budget cannot be ruled out. This would further increase the cost of doing business.

Our economic managers would have to address these issues if they want the exports to grow. Even after that the buoyancy in exports would be modest. We will most probably retain some of the buyers that shifted from competing economies when they were closed due to covid-19.

Our limitations were also exposed post-Covid-19 as our value-added sectors did not have the capacities to execute according to the demands of the buyers. Those that were planning to enhance capacities are giving second thoughts to the idea. They need assurance from the government about the stability of its policies. They want stable currency value, subsidised gas supplies, modest inflation, stable - preferably lower interest rates-, and withdrawal of antidumping duties on polyester.

The apparel exporters want import of yarn at zero rates that is opposed by spinners. All textile players want a quick refund of sales tax. The system operated satisfactorily for a few months. Why the refunds are struck now is an enigma. The textile sector and the rent seekers desire that textiles should be zero-rated.

By delaying refunds the government is making the stance of industry and rent seekers strong.