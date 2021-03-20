Stocks stick to caution on monetary policy day

Stocks on Friday swung in range as investors played safe amid market buzz that central bank was weighing a hawkish monetary move, dealers said.

Topline Securities said the market was volatile throughout the day as KSE-100 Share Index traded between its intraday high of +448 points and intraday low of -331 points to finally close at 44,901 points, up by 0.4 percent or 177.22 points.

The ready market volumes fell to 484.63 million shares from 554.06 million in the last trading session.

The brokerage attributed this unsteady movement to investors waiting for Monetary Policy Statement, which was announced after the trading hours, upcoming futures rollover week and retreating world stocks.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) maintained the status quo and left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7 percent for the next two months In line with market consensus.

The Topline report said major positive contribution to the index came from HBL, PSO, TRG, HUBC and SYS, as they cumulatively contributed 159 points to the index, whereas UBL, EFERT, AKBL, OGDC, and BoP eroded 276 points.

KSE-30 shares index shed 0.13 percent or 24.17 points to close at 18,476.67 points.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said the bullishness was led by selected scrips across the board as investors weighed easing political uncertainty and likely status quo in SBP key policy rate announcement later in the day.

Rupee instability, global equity selloff and slumping crude oil prices invited mid-session pressure, he added.

However, Mehanti said upbeat large-scale manufacturing growth and strong local auto, cement and oil sales bolstered the sentiment at the stock exchange.

As many as 388 scrips were active of which 263 advanced, 111 declined and 14 remained unchanged.

Arsalan Soomro at KASB Securities said the stock market continued the positive trend as bulls dominated the bears.

“Expectations of monetary policy to keep interest rates unchanged kept the stock prices up. Refinery stocks had a strong run as expectations of Refinery policy kept stocks near upper cap.

Technology stocks, over all, had a breather as investors opted for profit-taking & sectoral switches.”

Oil market companies and chemical makers ended positive also. Power stocks too moved upwards as power division withdrew it's summary to Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) asking to stop payments to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) subject to NAB's inquiry. Payment is otherwise expected next week.

Next week, the market is expected to be mildly positive as a carryover of unchanged monetary policy will help growth stocks and equity markets in general.

Similarly, launching of Hyundai Elantra might bring interest in Millat Tractor, Nishat Mills, and DG Khan Cement.

SBP's forward guidance hints at no change in May's policy as well. This should bode very well for equity markets.

The top two gainers were Unilever Foods, securing Rs320 to close at Rs14,200/share, and National Refinery, grabbing Rs36.27 to close at Rs582.78/share.

Nestle Pakistan, down Rs145 to close at Rs5,855/share and Indus Motor Company, losing Rs62.9 to end at Rs1,037.28/share, took worst hits in the day.

Byco Petroleum led volumes with 101.37 million shares, followed by K-Electric with 38.24 million shares, and TRG Pakistan that posted a turnover of 30.6 million shares.