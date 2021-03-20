Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee ended weaker on Friday, as importers stepped up dollar purchases to meet their payment obligations, while the third wave of coronavirus outbreak hurt sentiment, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 155.97 against the dollar, down 0.33 percent from Thursday’s closing of 155.45.

Similarly, the local unit lost 30 paisas to close at 156.40 against the dollar in the open market.

“There was a higher demand from importers and corporates, which pushed the rupee down,” a currency dealer said. “The inflows were not enough to meet the demand,” he added.

Some dealers in the market speculated the central bank may have intervened to prevent a persistent rally in the domestic currency.

The rise in the COVID-19 cases fuelled concerns that the government will tighten coronavirus restrictions on business activities.

The improvement in Roshan Digital Account inflows, which reached $671 million so far, manageable current account, and weakening confidence in the US dollar, led to an appreciation in the rupee value in the previous sessions.