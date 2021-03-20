Wheat support price set at Rs1,800/40kg

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday increased wheat support price to Rs1,800 per 40kg from Rs1,650 per 40kg and decided to start procurement from next month.

The decision was taken during a meeting under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a news conference later, Minister for Food Security and Research Fakhar Imam said wheat price would be Rs1800 per 40 kg. He was flanked by the Punjab Food Minister Aleem Khan.

Last year, 25.2 million tons of wheat was produced and 3.6 million tons of wheat was imported, Imam said. Both public and private sectors were allowed to import wheat to control rise in prices.

This time around the wheat production will be 26.2 million tons, said the minister. Punjab has a wheat production of about 20 million tons, he said.

The new crop is expected to arrive in the market this month

Khan thanked the Prime Minister for making a historic decision. He said wheat price never increased by Rs400 in one year.

“Farmers are the backbone and it is a big step for their prosperity,” he said. “We will not allow the price of flour to go up.”

Punjab Food Minister said the government would give as much subsidy on flour for the common man as possible. “We will continue to provide subsidised wheat to flour mills so that the common man gets benefits,” he added.

The provincial minister said the government will ensure flour supply at cheaper prices at Ramazan bazaars.

Khan further said the Prime Minister has said that the price of wheat should be increased but not the price of flour. For this purpose, the government would give Rs80 billion subsidies to keep flour prices low, he said. The Sindh government should also give subsidy when it buys wheat for Rs2,000. Sindh government should also procure, as last year it did not procure a single grain, he added.

The Punjab would start wheat procurement in April. The releases for local flour mills from official stocks would continue throughout the year on subsidised rates for keeping the price sustainable and demand and supply smooth.

Punjab government would establish Sasta bazars (fair price markets) all across the province during Ramzan starting next month and provide essential food commodities on subsidised rates to facilitate them. The government has already allocated a special quantity of flour for these bazars.

Khan further informed that under the special directives of Prime Minister wheat flour is available at Rs860 per 20 kg bag in all major cities of Punjab and steps would be taken to maintain these prices to facilitate the consumers in the province.