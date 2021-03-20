Pakistan proposes Japan-specific special economic zone

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday proposed country-specific special economic zone for Japanese investors and also invited them to benefit from incentives for investment in special economic zones proposed under Chinese-funded corridor framework.

Economic Affairs Secretary Noor Ahmed put the proposal during a virtual 7th Japan-Pakistan high-level economic policy dialogue. Japanese delegation was led by Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Japan Hiroshi Suzuki.

Ahmed advised Japan to take advantage of opportunities in its investor-friendly special economic zones and also offered a country-specific economic zone for Japanese investors.

Secretary Economic Affairs said the economic cooperation between the two sides commenced in 1952 and has ever since been growing and expanding, and both countries have enjoyed a high level of mutual respect, friendship, peace and stability.

Pakistan acknowledges and highly appreciates the cooperation extended by Japan in the areas of socio-economic infrastructure, security and stability, urban services like clean water access, water distribution networks and upgradation of sewerage systems, education and health, and also for the assistance provided by Japan to combat socioeconomic challenges posed by COVID-19.

At least nine special economic zones were envisaged under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor framework that involves $60 billion of financing from China into Pakistan.

Hiroshi reiterated long-term commitment and friendship between the two countries, and also acknowledged and appreciated the support of Pakistani community during the worst tsunami and earthquakes in Japan during the year 2011. He advised Pakistan to upgrade internal systems and quality of governance and business environment. Japanese side appreciated the reforms agenda of Pakistan and assured of support in better fiscal management, socioeconomic development and making the economy self-sufficient.

Hiroshi assured cooperation towards further enhancing the potential of economic cooperation to new levels.

Both sides reviewed the current status of bilateral economic relations and reaffirmed their commitment to enhance mutually beneficial economic cooperation in diverse fields. Japan acknowledged Pakistan’s geo-economic location with its connectivity potential and a hub for transit trade in the region as an attractive destination for Japanese investors.

In order to enhance the bilateral economic cooperation, discussions took place in economic areas to bridge the balance of trade deficit by increasing exports from Pakistan, restoration of concessional yen-based loans and enhancement of annual grants, measures to promote foreign direct investment, transfer of technology, value-addition, textile and leather, home electronics, agro-products and food processing, auto sector and electric vehicles, and joint ventures for export-oriented industries.

With regard to human resource cooperation, both sides recognized the existence of immense potential in export of skilled and semi-skilled manpower to Japan.

Japan was keen to utilize qualified information and communication technology experts in win-win cooperation for both countries.

Both sides resolved to work together in giving concrete shape to the various proposals discussed during the dialogue.