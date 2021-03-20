SECP cautions public of unlawful investment scheme

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) frequently issues public warnings, advising the general public to refrain from investing in any fraudulent investment scheme, a statement said on Friday.

Recently, it has been noticed from print and electronic media that a company, “La Ville De Paris Housing Scheme Limited,” a sister concern of “Master Tiles & Ceramics Industries Limited” is inviting public to purchase certificate namely, Le Paris Registration Certificate, to become entitled for investment in residential and commercial property schemes to be launched by the company in future.

The company is offering a minimum guaranteed return per certificate and eligibility for lucrative cash prizes through a lucky draw, it added.

The general public is; hereby, informed that investment opportunity; whereby, any future return/benefit, determined by chance or lottery or like manner, is assured or promised in return for a deposit or contribution is an unlawful activity and is a ground for winding up of such a company in terms of section 301 of the Companies Act, 2017.

Moreover, inviting money from the general public to offer any return is a restricted business activity and can only be offered by specialised companies duly authorised by the SECP or the State Bank of Pakistan. The aforementioned company has explicitly declared in its memorandum of association, that it wo-uld not engage in any lottery business or any restricted or unlawful business, the statement said.

While the SECP is reviewing activities being carried out by the abovementioned company, it is deemed appropriate to alert the public against possible misuse of the registration status of the company to mislead them.

The general public, in their best interest, is advised to refrain from investing their hard-earned money in any unauthorised scheme, it added.