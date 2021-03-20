SPI slips 0.19pc WoW as chicken price drops in urban markets

KARACHI: Weekly sensitive price indicator (SPI) ended March 18, 2021 inched 0.19 percent lower on week-on-week basis for the combined expenditure groups, mainly on account of declining chicken, garlic and onion prices, data showed on Friday.

SPI hit a high of 13.48 percent year-on-year due to drastic spike in prices of kitchen items and electricity.

Weekly inflation report released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed that out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.14 percent) items increased, nine (17.65 percent) items decreased and 20 (39.22 percent) items remained constant.

Items that contributed to the decline in the WoW inflation numbers included live broiler chicken, which fell 6.63 percent to Rs238.82/kg from Rs255.77/kg last week; garlic down 4.0 percent to Rs2.03.98/kg from Rs212.47/kg; and onion down 3.67 percent to Rs35.73/kg from Rs37.09/kg. An increase was observed in the prices of tomatoes (up 24.55 percent), shirting (3.14 percent), bananas (2.54 percent), chilli powder (1.81 percent), printed lawn (1.59 percent), eggs (1.27 percent), and potatoes (1.16 percent).

Analyst Fahad Rauf of Ismail Iqbal Securities noted that the decline was mainly led by drop in chicken prices (-6.6 percent), which was diluted to some extent by increase in tomato prices (+24.6 percent). “However, absence of petroleum price adjustment was a major relief on inflation front. Incorporating these numbers, we estimate March 2021 CPI at 9.3 percent,” he added. The PBS report showed that the highest YoY impact was suffered by the first consumption quintile, which has the lowest spending capacity of up to Rs17,732. For the first quintile, SPI was up 17.89 percent YoY and down 0.05 percent WoW.

All consumption groups witnessed a bare minimum decline in WoW SPI numbers. For the group that consumes up to Rs17,732, SPI was down 0.05 percent to 157.61 points during the week under review, from 157.69 points during the last week. Inflation for the second quintile was down 0.11 percent from 147.75 points to 147.59 points in the week ended March 18, 2021.

The group spending Rs22,889-29,517 saw a decline of 0.15 percent. SPI went down 0.20 percent for the consumption group spending Rs29,518-44,175, whereas the quintile that spent more than Rs44,175 witnessed a drop of 0.22 percent.

The YoY trend depicted an increase of 13.48 percent mainly due to the prices of chilli powder (up 139.64 percent), electricity for Q1 (up 69.19 percent), eggs (66.97 percent), chicken (48.51 percent), gents’ sandal (33.37 percent), matchbox (30.47 percent), mustard oil (28.56 percent), gents sponge slipper (25.13 percent), washing soap (21.41 percent), sugar (20.54 percent), and long cloth (up 19.58 percent). A major decrease was observed in the price of onions (48.35 percent), garlic (38.42 percent), LPG (15.42 percent), potatoes (10.97 percent), diesel (4.98 percent) and tomatoes (3.55 percent).

SPI is computed on weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. It comprises of 51 essential items and the prices are collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.