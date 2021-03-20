Vaccine for all

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the third wave of the coronavirus has arrived in the country and is primarily responsible for a sudden increase in the number of Covid-19-related deaths. Cities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have been badly affected by the new strain of the virus. The Punjab and KP governments have declared a smart lockdown in several cities. The Punjab government has also closed down education institutions in seven cities. But despite all these measures, the authorities will not get the desired results. It is due to the fact that people are flouting SOPs. There are so many people who don’t wear face masks, let alone use hand sanitisers or maintain a six-foot distance. Festivals and other social events are being held without the strict implementation of SOPs.

A majority of people complain that the government has damaged the education sector through the constant closure of education institutions. And while it is true that the decision to close schools was taken for the safety of students and teachers, why is the government not taking steps to vaccinate students and teachers on an immediate basis to ensure that the on-campus academic session continues without any problem? The authorities need to ensure that students and teachers who live in remote areas also have access to the vaccine so that they can be protected against the virus.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai